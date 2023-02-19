Soccer AM host John Fendley apologised for an embarrassing gaffe as Sheffield United fans took on the volley challenge this weekend.

As he introduced the Blades supporters ready to see how many goals they could score in 60 seconds, he accidentally referred to the club as Sheffield Wednesday, before quickly correcting himself as the reaction of those present made his mistake obvious.

He said: “OK, Sheffield Wednesday… so sorry. I am sorry, I am sorry, Sheffield United fans.” The Blades supporters were able to laugh it off, before netting three goals to win the challenge, despite some questions online over their technique.

The United fans were later called out by Soccer AM for a slip-up of their own. When asked ‘who is the winner?’ they answered ‘the Blades’, failing to complete the show’s catchphrase with the expected response ‘football’s the winner’. Correcting them on Twitter, Soccer AM wrote: “Incorrect Sheffield United fans... Football is ALWAYS the winner!”