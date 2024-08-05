So many ways to volunteer as St Luke’s launches new department store

There’s a wealth of volunteer retail experience available as St Luke’s Hospice prepares for the launch of its first department store.

The charity’s new 8,500 sq ft department store is scheduled to open at the Kilner Way Retail Park in Wadsley Bridge this autumn, offering a wide variety of pre-loved goods for the cost-conscious sustainable shopper, creating a go-to destination for everything pre-loved.

The site also offers visitors three hours of free parking and is well-served by public transport links.

With an extra 7,000 sq ft of warehouse space to the rear of the store, the new shop will also provide a donation hub for items to be dropped off by supporters quickly and conveniently.

A vital part of the new store’s success, though, will be the contribution made by the volunteers who will be supporting the manager and deputy manager in the day-to-day running, both on the shop floor and behind the scenes.

“Our retail volunteers assist in everything from unpacking donations and categorising donations to serving customers at the till, organising the shop floor and creating beautiful window displays,” said St Luke’s Volunteer Coordinator Leah Smith.

“General volunteers are the backbone of our operations and there are so many fantastic opportunities available right now, assisting with a variety of tasks such as customer service, restocking shelves, organising displays, and lending a helping hand wherever needed.

“If you're flexible, adaptable and ready to dive into any task with a smile, we'd love to have you on board.

“As we continue to grow the Kilner Way team there will also be some more specialist roles available so do keep a look out for further information in the weeks ahead.

“If you have time to spare and want to be part of a great team then please do get in touch.

“And don’t forget, either, that this is a great way to get some experience if you are thinking of making a move into retail.”

To apply visit www.stlukeshospice.org.uk/volunteer/application-form, email: [email protected] or call 0114 235 7639 , 0114 235 7560 or 0114 235 7548.