So cute! Adorable kitten Louis living a happy life after being found dying in a hedge

Louis was found shivering under a hedge in a garden - full of fleas and Cat Flu and was extremely close to death.

Luckily, thanks to South Yorkshire based rescue charity, Rain Rescue, he was immediately found and rushed to the vets in a life or death situation.

Too poorly to eat or drink, Louis did not even the strength to suck the bottled food given to him, so Rain’s Cattery Manager took him home with her and syringed liquid food and medication into his mouth at regular intervals throughout the night, thus saving his life.

Adorable kitten Louis was saved by Rain Rescue.

Now, two and a half weeks later, Louis is a blooming kitten who would normally have just been weaned from his Mum.

Louis was lucky that Rain found him in time and saved his life, but there are still more kittens out there with nobody to care for them and to help them.

Rain Rescue said: “Thanks to the donations of people who care enough Rain is still – despite Covid – here to find these pitiful, homeless animals who urgently need our help to keep them safe and restore them to full health and eventually to find them a safe and kind home.

“If you have a cat, then please have it neutered because Tomcats will be Tomcats, and if cats are not neutered, the problem of Kittens like Louis will get even worse.

Tiny Louis pictured with a Rain Rescue worker.

"They are born as strays, and many kittens will die as Louis almost did through lack of care and those who grow to maturity add to the problem.”