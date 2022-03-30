Snow falls in some parts of Sheffield as temperatures dip below freezing

Snow flurries started falling on Wednesday evening, March 30 in the Loxley area at around 7.30pm as Sheffield is put under a yellow warning of ice from 8pm tonight until 10am on Thursday.

The Met Office has reported that snow showers are expected to continue throughout the night, with a minimum temperature of -2C.

However, temperatures are expected to increase to 10C by the weekend with a dry Friday (7C) and Saturday (10C), and rain on Sunday (10C).

Snow in Loxley, Sheffield

It comes after a period of sunny weather in the city, with temperatures reaching 20 degrees last week and bright sunshine allowing people to abandon their winter coats for a few days.