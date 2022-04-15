A line up of high-profile visits have been booked for the newly-launched Ronnie O’Sullivan Shop – including an appearance from the man himself.

Dennis Taylor and Mark Williams will be the first world champions to make an appearance at the store and will be there from 6.30pm – 7.30pm on Friday, April 15, giving fans a chance to meet the stars and take pictures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

File photo dated 17-04-2021 of Ronnie O'Sullivan. George Wood/PA Wire. The world champion and other legends of snooker will be making appearances at the Ronnie O'Sullivan Shop in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Saturday (April 16) will see a visit from highly-respected snooker mentor Matt Andrews, who will be there all day to offer tips and advice on improving your snooker performance.

Both sessions will be free for fans to attend, with no need to book in advance.

Fifty fans will also soon have the opportunity to receive a free masterclass from legendary coach Chris Henry, with tickets available online soon.

There will also be a separate event where visitors can meet the world number one himself, Ronnie O’Sullivan, at the Meadowhall store during the World Championships.

The date of Ronnie’s appearance has not been confirmed. Fans have been asked to keep an eye out on the store’s Facebook and Instagram pages for more information and updates on when the star is set to arrive.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “The Ronnie O’Sullivan shop was a huge success last year and it’s great to see it come back bigger and better for this year’s World Championships, now with space for fans to watch the sport while having a game of snooker together.

“We’re always looking for new experiences to bring to the centre and are excited to welcome some of the sport’s legends to Meadowhall and give fans a chance to meet their heroes.”It comes as Sheffield is due to host the World Snooker Championships for its 46th consecutive year, with the tournament starting this weekend (April 16) and running until the final on May 2.