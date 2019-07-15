Snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan to reveal his dramatic life story at Doncaster Racecourse show
Snooker icon Ronnie O’Sullivan is coming to Doncaster to tell his life story in a one man, one-off show.
The five time World Champion will come to Doncaster Racecourse later this year to give a fascinating glimpse into his life on and off the green baize.
Organised by MJK Sports Events Ltd, fans will be able to hear O’Sullivan talk about his life in full and frank terms as well as ask him questions about his time in the sport which has seen him develop a love-hate relationship with the game.
A Sporting Life Story tells the story of O’Sullivan’s life, from the early days of century breaks at the age of 10, through to the record 19 major wins, the 147s and the magical 1000 centuries.
Organised by Sporting Life Stories in association with Snooker Legends, a spokesman said: “At this event we hear about it all.
“The Rocket stands alone as one of sport’s true characters in an age criticised for its lack of sporting personalities and at this event we see and hear the real Ronnie.
“This is Ronnie O’Sullivan as relaxed and open as you will ever see him. You have seen him play and this is your chance to hear it all direct from the man himself and we promise it is just as good.”
Following an in depth interview of his life story on and off the table, in his own words, there will be an audience Q and A when guests will be able to ask questions.
There will also be footage of some of the most magical moments ever witnessed on the green baize on a giant viewing screens - namely the major wins, the 5m 20s 147 maximum break and of course the thousandth century break.
The show takes place on September 28 at 7pm (doors 6.15pm).
Ticket prices are £35 (includes a picture with Ronnie O’Sullivan and category A seats) or £30 entry only.
Tickets can be booked HERE