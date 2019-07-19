Snake spotted on pitch at Rotherham's New York Stadium
A snake in the grass has been spotted at Rotherham United’s New York Stadium.
By Lee Peace
Friday, 19 July, 2019, 12:46
And that is not a metaphor – one of the reptiles really has been found on the pitch.
A groundsman at the club tweeted out a picture of the snake with the message: “Well that’s a first on the stadium pitch this morning. #snake in the grass.”