Sheffield resident Linda Ball made the mysterious discovery on Sunday (April 2) after stopping for a cheeseburger at a lay-by next to Ladybower Reservoir, on the A57 Snake Pass. Linda wrote how she first thought she had stumbled across a large amount of horse manure, but she quickly realised it was in fact dozens of avocados.
Linda posted a number of photos of the bizarre find on Sheffield Litter Pickers’ Facebook group, and wrote: “Riddle me this, Pickers! Parked up in a lay-by next to Ladybower to have a cheeky cheeseburger and what did we find dumped but a mountain of...giant avocados. Yes, giant avocados. So if you want to make some guacamole…
“We thought it was horse manure at first, from a lot of horses – but that's not weird enough.”
A number of people shared their shock and curiosity at the find, with one woman stating she thought it was an April Fool's joke.
One woman commented: “We have discovered some unusual finds when doing litter picks on the Snake but never anything like this. How bizarre.”
Another wrote: “What on earth? Just think how much energy and water went into growing them and shipping them across the world just for them to end in a ditch.”
A third said: “Wow! What a terrible waste!”
The reason for the avocados to be at the site currently remains a mystery.