Snake found on grassed area outside Sheffield flat block
The RSPCA is looking for the owner of a corn snake, after it was found on grassed area near to a Sheffield flat block.
By The Star Newsroom
Saturday, 01 June, 2019, 10:58
The snake was found near to the Cliffe flat block in Deer Park Road, Stannington on Thursday, May 30.
A police spokesman said the snake has been passed to the RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) who are trying to locate the snake’s owner.
If you think you can help, call the RSPCA on 0300 1234999, quoting incident number 00030574.