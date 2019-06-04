Smart shopper shares genius Aldi shopping trick for avoiding a rush at the tills
If you’ve ever struggled to keep up with the checkout staff at Aldi in Sheffield then you’re not the only ones.
Every day, thousands of shoppers across the country face a mad dash to keep up with staff as they whizz your shopping through at breakneck speed.
Trying to keep up with the checkout staff as they hurriedly pass your shopping back to you is undoubtedly a terrifying prospect.
Figuring out which item of shopping should be packed first into your Aldi bag-for-life takes up precious moments as more of your shopping arrives.
Eventually, many shoppers end up with a couple of hastily (and poorly) packed shopping backs with the rest of the shopping strewn across the trolley.
But, fear no more, as there’s now a clever trick for keeping up with the staff.
Seasoned shopper Jon Fox shared his special secret to a speedy shop – a well positioned IKEA bag.
He tweeted: “@AldiUK Friday big shop hack. So much faster than packing at the shelf afterwards. Just make sure your shopping is loaded heavy to light so nothing gets crushed!”
With the huge blue bag safely in the trolley, shoppers can just put their items into the bag and carry it out to the car.
Genius!