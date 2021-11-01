Claire Mercer and fellow protesters are to carry 38 coffins across London to represent lives lost on smart motorways since they were introduced in a bid to ease congestion.

The coffins are to be carried to The Department for Transport as campaigners demand that smart motorways are scrapped.

Jason Mercer, 44, from Rotherham and Alexandru Murgeanu, 22, from Mansfield, were killed when a lorry driven by Prezemyslaw Szuba crashed into them on the M1 smart motorway near Sheffield

The protest has been organised by Claire Mercer, whose husband Jason, 44, died in a crash on the M1 near Junction 34 for Meadowhall in June 2019.

Jason, 44, from Rotherham and Alexandru Murgeanu, 22, from Mansfield, were killed when a lorry driven by Prezemyslaw Szuba crashed into them after they stopped to exchange details following a collision on a stretch of road where there was no hard shoulder.

Szuba was jailed for causing death by careless driving but Jason’s wife said the wrong person was prosecuted because smart motorways should never have been given the go-ahead.

Claire said: “We will have a long procession of full size burial coffins with us, we feel the impact of seeing coffin, after coffin being carried across Westminster Bridge will have an impact that will drive our message home.

“We have notified all relevant authorities and will not be creating a public nuisance. Our aim is to protect the public not annoy them.”

Earlier this year, Claire called on South Yorkshire Police to take action against Highways England.