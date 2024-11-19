Small fire response vehicle to move stations
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The vehicle, which is designed to be more agile to attend to small fires and less severe incidents, is currently based at Cudworth Fire Station on Tumbling Lane.
Following an independent review of the services station and equipment, the unit will be moved to the Dearne Fire Station on Manvers Way.
A report into the decision says the relocation of the vehicle will mean it can cover a larger area and respond to a wider range of incidents more effectively.
The unit will be used for additional responsibilities, including assisting ambulance service in gaining entry to properties, ensuring that fire engines at Dearne remain available for fire-related emergencies.
On-call firefighters at Dearne will be trained to deploy the unit depending on the severity of the incident. The move is expected to save money, which will be reinvested to improve response times in other parts of the county.
The routines of staff at fire stations across South Yorkshire will also be changed, to ensure firefighters carry out important community and business safety work at times of the day when there are fewer 999 calls.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.