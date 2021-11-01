Fans of both teams were surprised when Sky Sports showed an up to date league table at the weekend – but printed the Sheffield United Badge alongside the name Sheffield Wednesday.

The table should have shown the Sheffield Wednesday badge alongside the team’s name on the graphic showing the current League One table after their 2-2 draw at Cheltenham at the weekend.

Sky publushed a league table showing with the Sheffield United badge representing Sheffield Wednesday

One viewer told The Star: “Sky managing to upset the whole of Sheffield...”