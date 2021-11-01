Sky television mixes up Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday badges
It’s a mistake sure to upset every football fan in Sheffield!
Monday, 1st November 2021, 10:01 am
Fans of both teams were surprised when Sky Sports showed an up to date league table at the weekend – but printed the Sheffield United Badge alongside the name Sheffield Wednesday.
The table should have shown the Sheffield Wednesday badge alongside the team’s name on the graphic showing the current League One table after their 2-2 draw at Cheltenham at the weekend.
One viewer told The Star: “Sky managing to upset the whole of Sheffield...”