The broadband and television provider warned earlier today, Friday, September 10, of ‘essential maintenance’ on North East exchanges causing outages between midnight and 6am.

However, customers across the UK have reported problems this afternoon starting at around 10am.

Internet, TV and phone hiccups have been identified in Sheffield as well as Rotherham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sky broadband customers in Sheffield are having trouble accessing the internet today as the service is down across the country. Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images for Comcast.