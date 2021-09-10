Sky outage: Internet, wi-fi and TV services down across Sheffield
Sky customers are reporting their TV, internet and wi-fi services are down.
Friday, 10th September 2021, 3:40 pm
The broadband and television provider warned earlier today, Friday, September 10, of ‘essential maintenance’ on North East exchanges causing outages between midnight and 6am.
However, customers across the UK have reported problems this afternoon starting at around 10am.
Internet, TV and phone hiccups have been identified in Sheffield as well as Rotherham.
Sky’s service team has been contacted for a comment on when the issue is lively to be resolved.