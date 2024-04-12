Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The company, celebrated for its unique 21st century take on back-to-back housing, has met huge acclaim with its developments at Waverley, Stocksbridge and Oughtibridge.

But it is only now, with work under way on its new Waverley Central site - creating 96 new homes at the popular site between Sheffield and Rotherham - that Sky-House Co has launched its first marketing suite, open at Waverley Central on Friday and Saturday from 9am to 5pm.

Sky-House Co founder and director David Cross commented: “It’s no secret that we’re a small house-builder with a big vision and it is a vision that is already transforming housing across the region.

“This is why launching our first marketing suite feels like a big landmark for us because we felt that a project on the scale of Waverley Central deserves that extra level of attention and support for our clients.

“We have already sold our first property at the site within a week of the development going on the market.

“Following the success of our two well-established Waverley sites, which are now completely sold, Waverley Central will place us even more firmly at the very centre of this thriving new community.

“Our vision for Waverley Central is to create a homely, lively and sustainable residential heart, with a focus on the human experience in scale, atmosphere and walkability.

“Gently dense streets will provide a vibrant community nestled between our first Sky-House development and other homes, the Advanced Manufacturing Park and new retail centre at Olive Lane.

“The vision demonstrates the importance of place making and the need to limit the dominance of the car over pedestrians, the introduction of shared green spaces and mature planting along all routes.

“It is important to us that the development is made up of varied, well-considered and high quality architecture that prioritises a positive user experience, both spatially and materially.

“Special thanks must go to South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard for his support in helping to deliver this ambitious project that really does take the Sky-House concept to the next level.”

Sky-House Co is on with its city centre development under construction at the old R. J. Stokes Tiles site on Egerton Street, between Devonshire Green and Charter Row, while its Copper Street project at Shalesmoor has been submitted to Sheffield City Council for planning approval.