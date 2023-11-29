News you can trust since 1887
Sky-House Co getting a taste for Christmas with Percy Pud challenge

The team at Sheffield’s award-winning Sky-House Co have set themselves a fitness challenge and aim to raise vital cash for a much-loved Sheffield charity as they train for the 2023 Percy Pud event.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 29th Nov 2023, 08:30 GMT
The Percy Pud 10k, which is organised by Sheffield running club the Steel City Striders, has become a city tradition which this year celebrates its 30th edition.

This year’s challenge will be held on December 3 and, as ever, will take competitors through Sheffield’s Loxley Valley - with the promise of a Christmas pudding for everybody who crosses the finish line.

The Sky-House team will be running in support of Sheffield’s Children’s Hospital Charity.

The Sky-House team are in training for the Percy Pud challengeThe Sky-House team are in training for the Percy Pud challenge
The Sky-House team are in training for the Percy Pud challenge

Sky-House co director Rebecca Prince commented: “We thought that taking part in Percy Pud would be a great way to get ready for the Christmas party season.

“The fact that we are able to support a great charity that offers so much support to so many Sheffield families is also a great incentive for us all to cross the finish line - and the promise of Christmas pudding should encourage even the less enthusiastic members of the group!”

