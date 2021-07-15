But residents living near the brow of a hill at Twentywell Lane, near Dore, who fear someone will be killed before long, say they have been told they are not likely to get anything done to make the road safer.

Residents living near the Abbeydale Road end of the lane say it has only a narrow pavement, and cars sometimes come at speed along it, even though it has a combination of a brow of a hill and a blind bend.

Residents of Twentywell Lane in Dore are concerned about dangerous traffic.

A car knocked the wall down again on Monday. Now they want the council to take action to make the road safer.

Resident John Evans said: “We have had two cars ending up coming through the wall to our drive in the last few months.

"We have had three cats killed by traffic. Our neighbours have lost two dogs and a cat. We dare not let our children walk near the end of our drives near that bend. Big lorries are not supposed to come along the road, but we still see them.

"It feels like the council is waiting for a child to get killed or injured before they do anything. It is only a matter of time before someone gets killed.”

Neighbour Sarah Sharpe added she thought traffic had increased in recent years. Her family dog, Flora, was killed by a car there.

Residents have suggested speed bumps or a chicane could be created, or the road could be narrowed with a give way system put in place.

Executive member for climate change, environment and transport at Sheffield Council, Councillor Douglas Johnson said the council was aware of concerns on Twentywell Lane.

But he added: “Based on accident data in this location, there have been two recorded injury accidents in the last five years, in two separate locations.

“Whilst I can understand the worry, other road locations remain with a much higher level of accidents. The limited funding means many other areas in the city, where there are considerably higher accident records, must be treated as a priority.