Six new ‘one stop shop’ hubs to open to offer mental health, infant feeding, and other parenting support across Barnsley

Six new family centres, which will be one stop shops for families in Barnsley to access support, are set to open across the borough by next year.

Barnsley Council is one of 75 local authorities that have received a share of £302m to set up new family hubs, which will offer a wide range of support for families.

Services available at the hubs, which were formerly known as children’s centres, include infant feeding, perinatal mental health support, parenting, early language, health visitors, smoking cessation, debt and welfare advice.

Barnsley is in line to receive £3.4million funding from the Department for Education to set up the hubs, and will fund the running of the centres from its own budget, as well as from partners such as the NHS.

A range of professionals, including midwives, health visitors, early help workers and youth workers will be on hand at the centres, so families can receive a wide range of help within their neighbourhoods.

The council is in the process of identifying existing buildings in Thurnscoe; Kendray and Worsbrough; Athersley; Grimethorpe; Wombwell and Penistone to run the hubs from.

Plans for a town centre hub are also being drawn up.

Carly Speechley, director of children’s services at Barnsley Council, said libraries, GP surgeries, churches and other community buildings are being considered.

Ms Speechley told the local democracy reporting service that families had found a pilot hub at Worsbrough, which opened in August, has been a ‘lifeline’.

“It’s been a bit of a lifeline – it’s not just about activities for their children, but it’s that ability to socialise, they’re becoming less isolated, they’re making friends themselves, and that is really important.

“The offer is much more than a building. It’s about providing a range of services in community settings that are easily acessible to the people who live there, so they’re not having to travel.

“They are a one stop shop where people can access support and services.”

The council aim to open the new hubs by spring next year.

