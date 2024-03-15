Six clinical radiology trainees awarded distinguished Fellowships after years of hard work

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dr Catriona Wright, Dr Abdul Aziz, Dr Katie Hocking, Dr Henry de Boer, Dr Dmitriy Starostin and Dr Amjad Hussain were awarded the titles of Fellows of the Royal College of Radiologists after passing the final FRCR (Fellow of the Royal College of Radiologists) exam in Clinical Radiology, which is sat after completing a minimum of 34 months of training.

Dr Katie Hocking was awarded the Gold Award which is conferred on an outstanding candidate at each sitting of the final FRCR exam.

Clinical radiologists have a key role to play in patient outcomes, and use imaging to diagnose, treat and manage medical conditions and diseases.

All six Fellows will now complete their final two years in training before progressing onto the next stages of their careers.

Dr James Hampton, clinical director (Medical Imaging & Medical Physics) at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are delighted that six of our clinical radiologists have become Fellows of the Royal College of Radiologists. The distinguished title represents a significant milestone in their careers and is the culmination of many years hard work and dedication. The gold medal award to Dr Katie Hocking is an outstanding accomplishment and is a fantastic and well-deserved reflection of her continued commitment and application over the past four years.”

Dr Henry de Boer, radiology registrar at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “On behalf of all of us, I would like to thank the consultant radiologists at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals for all the teaching and support they have given to me and my respective Fellows during our training so far.”