Site of former Sheffield community centre and football pitches bought for more than £500,000
The site of a former Sheffield community centre and sports pitches has been sold at auction for more than £500,000.
A six-acre plot which was once home to the thriving Boundary Club just off Jordanthorpe Parkway, has been sold by property consultants Nicholson and Co.
Martin Nicholson, managing director at Nicholson and Co, said the company received 23 offers for the site and the sale had now gone through for a sum of more than £500,000.
He said: “A fantastic sale has now completed. Marketing began just after Easter and we had 23 offers received, across a broad spectrum of sums and intended uses.
“The site will be secured and made safe now and then the best future for the site and locality pursued no doubt – a very exciting sale.”
The site was ruined by yobs who smashed it up in 2017 having once been the home of Abbey Lane Junior Football Club and a number of amateur senior teams.
The plot was listed with Nicholson and Co with a guide price of £250,000 to £300,000.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Mr Nicholson said the buyer, whose identity has not been revealed, was now looking to invest and tidy the site, before then looking at all options on how to develop it.
In 2017, boxing gym boss Andy Marlow challenged the yobs who smashed up the former community centre to play a part in its rebuild.
It has not been used for around five years with Abbey Lane Junior Football Club now playing at the St. George’s Park Graves football hub, next to Graves Tennis and Leisure Centre.
It was once home to some of the best football pitches in Sheffield and often hosted junior and senior cup finals and semi-finals.
Details of what the site will be developed into have not yet been revealed but Mr Nicholson said the plot would be tidied and made secure.