Sim Dodd: Tributes to much-loved Sheffield Wednesday fan who collapsed and died after playing gig
A popular Sheffield Wednesday fan has tragically died just moments after playing a gig with his band.
Simeon Dodd, better known as Sim or Simon, was the lead singer with the classic rock band Rhyno and had just come off stage when he collapsed and died in Thailand, where he lived on the island of Koh Samui. It is believed the 61-year-old had suffered a heart attack that evening, October 26.
His daughter Francesca Dodd described the avid Owls supporter as a ‘happy-go-lucky character’ who lived life to the full but would go out of his way to help anyone. She said he had died ‘doing what he loved where he loved’.
Francesca told how Sim had grown up in Sheffield, where he lived in Broomhall and Nether Edge, and ran a family steel firm called Band-Tite, off Abbeydale Road, which has since closed. He moved to Thailand in his mid-40s after falling in love with the country while on holiday there and building a villa with his second wife Joy, who sadly died in 2008.
Sim had five daughters in total: Jemma, Kady and Emily with his first wife; Francesca with Joy; and his youngest daughter Jasmine, aged 11, with his partner Pum in Thailand.
“Everybody knew Dad as a happy-go-lucky character and an avid Sheffield Wednesday supporter who simply brought joy and happiness to everybody's lives,” said Francesca. “He suffered a heart attack whilst rocking out, singing with his band, and just doing what he loved, where he loved.”
She added: "He absolutely loved his kids. He always told us so whenever we FaceTimed and he would blow us a kiss. He always said life is short. He was very flamboyant and always had to be the centre of attention. He just loved life.”
Sim’s big passion in life besides his family and Sheffield Wednesday was motorbikes, and he was a member of an ex-pat motorcycling group in Thailand called the Samui Pirates, with whom he spent many happy days on the roads there.
Francesca said his death had left her and her sisters ‘beyond heartbroken’ and although financial constraints meant they were unable to attend his funeral in Thailand they were determined to give him as good a send-off as possible.
“As we can't give him a kiss goodbye, the least we can do for him is lay him to rest respectfully, and honour his life by giving him a simple and beautiful farewell from his five daughters and six grandchildren, in his favourite place in the world,” she said.
Francesca has appealed for help to cover the funeral costs, which she said she and her sisters were struggling to afford as they live ‘paycheque to paycheque’. She told how they had been incredibly touched by the donations so far, many from strangers who knew their dad through their shared love of Sheffield Wednesday. More than £1,000 has been donated so far in just a couple of days towards the family’s target of £5,000.
To donate, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/help-us-lay-our-dad-to-rest-at-home-in-thailand.