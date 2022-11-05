Simeon Dodd, better known as Sim or Simon, was the lead singer with the classic rock band Rhyno and had just come off stage when he collapsed and died in Thailand, where he lived on the island of Koh Samui. It is believed the 61-year-old had suffered a heart attack that evening, October 26.

His daughter Francesca Dodd described the avid Owls supporter as a ‘happy-go-lucky character’ who lived life to the full but would go out of his way to help anyone. She said he had died ‘doing what he loved where he loved’.

Francesca told how Sim had grown up in Sheffield, where he lived in Broomhall and Nether Edge, and ran a family steel firm called Band-Tite, off Abbeydale Road, which has since closed. He moved to Thailand in his mid-40s after falling in love with the country while on holiday there and building a villa with his second wife Joy, who sadly died in 2008.

Sheffield Wednesday fan Sim Dodd with the club's owner Dejphon Chansiri. Tributes have been paid to Sim, who collapsed and died, aged 61, shortly after playing a gig in Thailand, where he lived

Sim had five daughters in total: Jemma, Kady and Emily with his first wife; Francesca with Joy; and his youngest daughter Jasmine, aged 11, with his partner Pum in Thailand.

“Everybody knew Dad as a happy-go-lucky character and an avid Sheffield Wednesday supporter who simply brought joy and happiness to everybody's lives,” said Francesca. “He suffered a heart attack whilst rocking out, singing with his band, and just doing what he loved, where he loved.”

She added: "He absolutely loved his kids. He always told us so whenever we FaceTimed and he would blow us a kiss. He always said life is short. He was very flamboyant and always had to be the centre of attention. He just loved life.”

Sim’s big passion in life besides his family and Sheffield Wednesday was motorbikes, and he was a member of an ex-pat motorcycling group in Thailand called the Samui Pirates, with whom he spent many happy days on the roads there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Francesca said his death had left her and her sisters ‘beyond heartbroken’ and although financial constraints meant they were unable to attend his funeral in Thailand they were determined to give him as good a send-off as possible.

“As we can't give him a kiss goodbye, the least we can do for him is lay him to rest respectfully, and honour his life by giving him a simple and beautiful farewell from his five daughters and six grandchildren, in his favourite place in the world,” she said.