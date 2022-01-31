In Sheffield, a veterinary clinic in High Green also issued a warning after receiving reports from across the city and Yorkshire of dogs falling ill.

The RSPCA then urged dog owners to seek immediate advice if their pets displayed 'gastroenteritis-like symptoms', including sickness and diarrhoea.

Here's everything you need to know about the illness and the symptoms that you need to look out for.

What is gastroenteritis?

Gastroenteritis in dogs is a common condition that typically involves diarrhoea and may be accompanied by vomiting.

It may also include a bloody component known as hemorrhagic gastroenteritis (HGE) or Acute hemorrhagic diarrhoea syndrome (AHDS).

Though common, gastroenteritis can be irritating, frightening, and difficult to manage, depending on the cause and the effects on the individual dog.

Owners must play a vital part in spotting the signs for early prevention, according to VioVet, a veterinary supplies retailer.

What are the symptoms?

Your dog may need to be checked over by your local vet if you see any of the following: blood in the vomit or diarrhoea and severe lethargy.

Severe lethargy means when your pet doesn't want to walk, seems in pain and isn't easily roused. Owners need to also look out for any neurological or respiratory signs like seizures, shaking or breathing problems.

If your pet is likely to not want to eat or drink for the first few hours and this persists, contact your vet to be safe.

Also have your pet checked if they have eaten a known or possible toxin, as this too could cause the dog to be severely ill.

When is it safe to monitor your dog at home?

If your dog is generally quite bright then it is probably safe to monitor them and treat with over-the-counter products.

Most cases of vomiting and diarrhoea are related to a scavenging event (a dog that ate something rotten in the park last night) or a virus that requires supportive care to treat. This is called a mild gastroenteritis.

A short period of withholding food can also help get them back on track. There should be a short period of starvation until there has been at least four hours since the last vomiting episode.

If there is no vomit, feed your dog bland food to help speed up recovery.

Start by feeding a small amount, checking if it stays down for a few hours, then feed again, but owners would need to consult their vet before feeding a prescription diet.

However, if your pet is allergic to any feeds, then always stick to their normal diet. You can also choose to make your own bland food that includes cooked chicken or white fish, cooked rice, scrambled egg.

Is worming the dog any help?

Apart from boosting their gut bacteria with a probiotic to speed up recovery, it is also advisable for owners to have their dog wormed, as worms can cause or worsen a mild diarrhoea.

Normally a mild viral or scavenging-related gastroenteritis will improve and resolve over three to five days with the previously mentioned treatment.