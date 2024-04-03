Sickleholme golfers give a year of support to St Luke’s Hospice
The golfers of Sickleholme Golf Club in Bamford have raised more than £1,000 for St Luke’s Hospice.
A year of fundraising events, including a Captain’s Day and a raffle, brought the final total to £1,600.
“We are delighted that the Sickleholme golfers chose us as their charity of the year,” said St Luke’s senior fundraising manager Laura Martin.
“Their enthusiastic support really will make a massive difference to the lives of all our patients and their families.”