Shot in the arm for Sheffield Wednesday!

The Owls’ players and coaching staff received COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday as part of a national drive for all adults to have their first jab by 31 July.

Primary Care Sheffield a provider of NHS services, are delivering pop-up clinics across the city and visited Middlewood Road as Wednesday reported for pre-season duty.

On Saturday, Primary Care Sheffield will be running a clinic at Hillsborough Stadium from 9am to 3.00pm. The clinic will be open to anyone over the age of 18 with no need to book an appointment, simply walk in and wait to receive your first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.Dr Nadeem Petkar, GP and Clinical Director at Primary Care Sheffield, said: “We are pleased to be able to offer even more opportunities for people across Sheffield to take up the vaccination, including our clinics at Darnall Primary Care Centre (with evenings and weekends) and Hillsborough.

“I would urge anyone over 18 who is yet to have the vaccine, or due their second dose of Pfizer, to come along and get the jab to protect themselves and others and help keep Sheffield open.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owls players Covid 19 Jabs Pic Steve Ellis

The Owls’ Under-23s coach Lee Bullen added: “We feel it’s important that we support the programme so we can move forward after what has been a very difficult year and more for everyone.“It was very quick and easy and we want to say a big thank you to Primary Care Sheffield for coming down and facilitating the process.”For more information on Primary Care Sheffield’s Vaccination Clinics, visit http://www.primarycaresheffield.org.uk/covid-vaccination-clinic/