Shocked colleagues have paid tribute to a former South Yorkshire firefighter who has died suddenly while off duty.

Firefighter Lee Braidley collapsed while out walking with his dog, while off duty on Wednesday, his current employers, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has announced.

The organisation said in a statement: “Tragically, Lee was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Lee had served with South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for 15 years before moving to Nottinghamshire, where he was based at Mansfield Fire Station, with White Watch.

“All our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues, who we will continue to support at this difficult time,” added Nottinghamshire fire service.

Lee hit the headlines in 2006, when he told how he was assaulted while he was responding to a call over a rubbish fire in South Yorkshire.

He was based at Mansfield Road Fire Station in Sheffield at the time, and had been attending an incident in Arbourthorne.

He told at the time how he was punched in the face by a youth and pelted with bricks after the fire had been put out.

South Yorkshire fire service (SYFR) has also issued a tribute to Lee.

SYFR said in a statement said: “Lee was a valued colleague who served at South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue for many years. Our thoughts are with Lee’s colleagues and loved ones at this incredibly sad time.”