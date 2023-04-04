There are many cats and dogs ready to be rehomed from the RSPCA in Sheffield – could you take one?
The RSPCA's Sheffield branch, in Attercliffe, is currently caring for many cats and dogs. If you would like to adopt one of the lovely animals in this list below, please visit the RSPCA website where you can find out more about the needs and requirements on rehoming one of these cats or dogs before filling out an application form.
All animals are currently being cared for by the RSPCA and are all neutered, microchipped and vaccinated before being rehomed.
1. Can you adopt one of these animals?
The RSPCA's shelter in Sheffield is currently home to many cats and dogs. Photo: RSPCA
2. Lionel, a domestic shorthair
Lionel arrived at the shelter after being found alone and injured, but this shy boy is now learning how kind and loving humans can be. He loves to chat with people, and have a good fuss - and he’s also a big foodie. Lionel has FIV, a condition which affects his immune system, which means he will need to be an indoor cat. He would also prefer to be the only cat so he can receive all the love and attention. Photo: RSPCA
3. Nova, a lurcher
Four-year-old Nova is described as an "extremely clever and loving girl" who transforms into a "playful pup, with just the right amount of sweetness" when she's built trust with someone. She will need to be the only pet in the home where she can have all the attention, and she could live with older children. Nova is muzzle trained and can be nervous around strangers, and her new owner will need to be kind and supportive in these situations to help her feel safe and secure. Photo: RSPCA
4. Millie, a domestic shorthair
Millie is an independent lady who has struggled with living in the cattery. She takes a while to bond with her carers but she does enjoy small amounts of fuss when she’s in the mood. When she arrived at the cattery she showed discomfort going up and down the stairs, but she is now being given pain relief which has helped. Being an independent kitty, she likes her own space and will let you know when she’s had enough with a cheeky slap. She's ready to find a new loving home - on her terms, of course. Photo: RSPCA