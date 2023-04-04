4 . Millie, a domestic shorthair

Millie is an independent lady who has struggled with living in the cattery. She takes a while to bond with her carers but she does enjoy small amounts of fuss when she’s in the mood. When she arrived at the cattery she showed discomfort going up and down the stairs, but she is now being given pain relief which has helped. Being an independent kitty, she likes her own space and will let you know when she’s had enough with a cheeky slap. She's ready to find a new loving home - on her terms, of course. Photo: RSPCA