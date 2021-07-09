The Lions will face off against Italy at Wembley this weekend in their first tournament final since 1966.

This year’s team stars no less than three players who grew up on Sheffield’s streets – defender Harry Maguire form Mosborough, full back Kyle Walker from Sharrow and striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin from Hillsborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England fans celebrate while watching the Euro 2020 semi-final in The Common Room in Sheffield

Ahead of the nail biting match, The Star asked the city’s public what they would say to the England squad if they had the chance and what words of encouragement they would offer.

Watch our video above to hear what Sheffield had to say.

"Please score,” laughed one fan, Jim, outside the town hall. “I just want to see them attack and go for it.”

“I thought Wednesday’s match was brilliant,” said another fan, Jim, sat outside the town hall. “I sat and watched it with my family and that was good as well, potentially being that generation that witnessed England go to the final and hopefully go on to win it. I’m really excited.”

Another supporter, Jake, said he had been celebrating hard with his friends following the semi-final win, saying: “Wednesday was absolutely cracking. I don’t think I’ve ever really experienced anything like it before.

"Just go for it lads. The opportunity might not come again. Football’s coming home again.”

"There’s absolutely nothing to fear,” said supporter Adrian outside City Hall.

"Just keep focused, keep doing what you’re doing.”