The Sheffield Legends Awards were launched with a plaque in the pavement outside the Town Hall in 2006.

Today there are 21 for legends including Olympic champion Dame Jessica Ennis, the first British astronaut Helen Sharman, TV personality Michael Palin, singer Joe Cocker and footballer Derek Dooley.

The last one laid was in 2016. Now Sheffield Council has relaunched the scheme with a new public nomination process.

Winners will be decided by a panel of ‘representatives from across the city’.

New plaques will be unveiled later this year at a ceremony set to include installations for golfer Danny Willett and cricketer Joe Root, two recipients whose plaques have yet to be laid.

To nominate someone, visit the council’s Civic Honours page or visit a local library and ask staff for a form.

Councillor Tom Hunt, leader of Sheffield City Council, said the authority wanted to recognise people who “inspire us and the world.”

He said: “Sheffield is a city of makers, creators and hard workers and we are bursting with talent. The Sheffield Legends relaunch is about celebrating success and honouring the great achievements from people in our city.

"Whether in sport, the arts, industry, or public service, this is about recognising those people who inspire us and the world. We want to hear from the public about which legends should be recognised and join our walk of fame."

It isn’t the first time The Star has asked who Sheffield would want to see dedicated with a new plaque on the pavement.

Below are 11 faces who came top of the charts in recent years about you deserves a place on the walk of fame. Let them inspire you to think of your Sheffield heroes.

1 . Marti Caine Marti Caine was known locally as the queen of the Working Men's Clubs, performing across Sheffield. She first came to national attention by winning the television talent show New Faces in 1975, which she then went on to host. | Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Bobby Knutt Bobby Knutt, the Sheffield comedian who died in 2017, was Sheffield through and through, with a big presence in the city throughout his life. He was known nationally for working on Emmerdale, and Benidorm. | Sarah Washbourn Photo Sales

3 . Jon McClure Sheffield-based musician, singer and Wednesday fan Jon McClure has been recommended for a plaque. He is the frontman of Reverend and the Makers with hits including Heavyweight Champion of the World, Shine the Light and He Said He Loved Me. | Scott Antcliffe Photo Sales