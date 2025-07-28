Sheffield’s Walk of Fame has been relaunched to celebrate locals who have won national or international recognition.

The Sheffield Legends Awards were launched with a plaque in the pavement outside the Town Hall in 2006.

Today there are 21 for legends including Olympic champion Dame Jessica Ennis, the first British astronaut Helen Sharman, TV personality Michael Palin, singer Joe Cocker and footballer Derek Dooley.

Sheffield Legends plaques on the walk of fame outside Sheffield town hall. | nw

The last one laid was in 2016. Now Sheffield Council has relaunched the scheme with a new public nomination process.

Winners will be decided by a panel of ‘representatives from across the city’.

New plaques will be unveiled later this year at a ceremony set to include installations for golfer Danny Willett and cricketer Joe Root, two recipients whose plaques have yet to be laid.

To nominate someone, visit the council’s Civic Honours page or visit a local library and ask staff for a form.

Councillor Tom Hunt, leader of Sheffield City Council, said the authority wanted to recognise people who “inspire us and the world.”

He said: “Sheffield is a city of makers, creators and hard workers and we are bursting with talent. The Sheffield Legends relaunch is about celebrating success and honouring the great achievements from people in our city.

"Whether in sport, the arts, industry, or public service, this is about recognising those people who inspire us and the world. We want to hear from the public about which legends should be recognised and join our walk of fame."