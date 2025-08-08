Star readers are in no doubt who should be next on Sheffield’s walk of fame after a landslide vote for one person.

In fact, people think a plaque in the pavement outside the town hall is the least 86-year-old ‘Man With The Pram' John Burkhill should get after raising more than £1m for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Rockers Def Leppard at the unveiling of their Walk of Fame plaque in 2006, with mayor Jackie Drayton playing air guitar. | nw

Helen Taylor said: “John Burkhill, should’ve had one years ago….”

Barbara Marriott said: “John Burkhill should have been knighted by now.”

Philip Carr: “Absolutely no contest, his name should be there already: John Burkhill.”

Kathleen Hassanali: “John the pram man. Goes out in all weathers collecting for cancer.”

John Burkhill raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support. | National World

Launched in 2006, there are 21 plaques in the pavement outside the town hall on Pinstone Street including Olympic champion Dame Jessica Ennis, Helen Sharman, the first British astronaut, TV personality Michael Palin, singer Joe Cocker and footballer Derek Dooley.

Posting on The Star’s Facebook page, Daren Gray put forward a few other suggestions for a plaque.

“It shows how forgetful folk actually are, take a look back at the big hitters who came out of Sheffield and put it on the map: Martin Fry ABC, Phil Oakey Human League and Marti Caine, comedian just to name a few of the many famous people who should go down in the walk of fame.”

Other suggestions include the Arctic Monkeys, television presenter Dan Walker and England footballer, Esme Morgan.

