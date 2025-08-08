Sheffield’s Walk of Fame: Landslide vote for one person for relaunched honour
In fact, people think a plaque in the pavement outside the town hall is the least 86-year-old ‘Man With The Pram' John Burkhill should get after raising more than £1m for Macmillan Cancer Support.
An overwhelming majority declared their support for the tireless collector - and all round lovely bloke - after the city council issued a call for nominations for its ‘Sheffield Legends’ walk of fame scheme after a nine-year lull.
Helen Taylor said: “John Burkhill, should’ve had one years ago….”
Barbara Marriott said: “John Burkhill should have been knighted by now.”
Philip Carr: “Absolutely no contest, his name should be there already: John Burkhill.”
Kathleen Hassanali: “John the pram man. Goes out in all weathers collecting for cancer.”
If you’d like to receive more stories like this as well as the latest news from The Star, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Launched in 2006, there are 21 plaques in the pavement outside the town hall on Pinstone Street including Olympic champion Dame Jessica Ennis, Helen Sharman, the first British astronaut, TV personality Michael Palin, singer Joe Cocker and footballer Derek Dooley.
Posting on The Star’s Facebook page, Daren Gray put forward a few other suggestions for a plaque.
“It shows how forgetful folk actually are, take a look back at the big hitters who came out of Sheffield and put it on the map: Martin Fry ABC, Phil Oakey Human League and Marti Caine, comedian just to name a few of the many famous people who should go down in the walk of fame.”
Other suggestions include the Arctic Monkeys, television presenter Dan Walker and England footballer, Esme Morgan.
Read the incredible story of John Burkhill’s decades-long devotion to charity fundraising here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.