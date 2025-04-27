Sheffield's very own 'Billy Elliot' with dreams of becoming a professional dancer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dancing prodigy who’s been taking part in ballet since he was just nine years old is receiving support from across the country as he pursues his dreams of performing professionally.

Barnaby Hawker became interested in ballet quite by accident, after joining in on his sister’s Zoom lessons during the height of the Covid pandemic.

Four years later, and the 13-year-old is now a student at the Academy of Northern Ballet, where he’s forging a path to a career in dance.

And this ambition has now been supported by people from across the country, as a fundraiser set up by Barnaby’s parents, Leo and Sarah, has seen £985 donated to help him access a variety of programmes, covering travel and accommodation expenses.

Leo told The Star: “I’m really surprised by it all to be honest.

“It was something we thought we could try - we put it on the neighbourhood Whatsapp and sent it to friends and family and didn’t expect much more to come out of it.

“It got picked up by social media - we’re still surprised, but so grateful.

Barnaby Hawker's dreams of becoming a professional ballet dancer are being supported by people across the country who've donated to his GoFundMe.

“There’s been lots of support from friends and family, but also people who saw what we were doing and felt a connection with the story from their own children and grandchildren.

“It’s been really nice to build those connections and get such lovely messages.”

Many have described Barnaby as Sheffield’s very own Billy Elliot, and while Leo admits he’d rather have seen his son pursue something with a more stable future like physiotherapy, he’s happy to support his ambitions.

“It’s a really difficult life and very competitive,” he added.

“This isn’t something we’ve chosen for him, it’s always been what he wants to do.

“He dances with CAT (Centre for Advanced Training) at the Academy of Northern Ballet which is wonderful, they’re very selective.

“To succeed at this you really need to go to ballet schools, which are very expensive and mostly down south.

“It’s all very competitive, not just with the kids but the parents too.

“We’re lucky with Northern Ballet - it’s in Leeds but means that he can stay at home with his family.

“He still goes to normal school and has a normal life with his friends, but on top of that he’s got this ballet life.

“His passion never wains, he’s been doing this since he was nine and there’s not been a day where he’s dropped off.”

Barnaby’s fundraiser can be found here.

