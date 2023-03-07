News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sheffield's 'ugliest' dogs as shared by their owners - lovely pets pulling some great faces

We asked readers of The Star to share photos of their pets, ahead of Crufts, in the search for Sheffield’s ‘ugliest’ dogs.

By Robert Cumber
2 minutes ago

Of course, all animals are beautiful in their own way and the dogs featured in this gallery are loveable, even if some are pulling some great faces or have been caught at a bad angle. We want to thank all the readers who shared these photos of their adorable pets, who may never make the world’s premier dog show but are special nonetheless.

We asked for photos of Sheffield's 'ugliest' dogs, ahead of Crufts, and here are some of the pictures readers shared. Of course, all these dogs are beautiful in their own way

1. Sheffield's 'ugliest' dogs

We asked for photos of Sheffield's 'ugliest' dogs, ahead of Crufts, and here are some of the pictures readers shared. Of course, all these dogs are beautiful in their own way

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Alesia Robinson shared this photo of Buddy

2. Buddy

Alesia Robinson shared this photo of Buddy

Photo: Alesia Robinson

Photo Sales
Claire Loversidge shared this photo of her 'princess' Belle, who is nearly six years old. "She’s a cross breed dog who we rescued from Cape Verde after finding her as a puppy on the beach in 2017," she said

3. Belle

Claire Loversidge shared this photo of her 'princess' Belle, who is nearly six years old. "She’s a cross breed dog who we rescued from Cape Verde after finding her as a puppy on the beach in 2017," she said

Photo: Claire Loversidge

Photo Sales
Amber Coulson sent this photo of her French bulldog Bonzo, aged two

4. Bonzo

Amber Coulson sent this photo of her French bulldog Bonzo, aged two

Photo: Amber Coulson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Sheffield