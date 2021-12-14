Sheffield's two newspapers unite online for one-stop news hub

The Telegraph held its first coffee morning for readers earlier this year

From today the Sheffield Telegraph website will merge with the website of The Star in a move that means readers can access all of Sheffield’s news, together, in one online space.

You will be able to read five of our stories for free every week – or you can subscribe, and get all of our content, as well as The Star’s, for less than the cost of a cup of takeaway coffee each week.

The two newspapers have worked closely together for many years to serve this great city. And we will remain as two individual brands, with two separately published newspapers, two different editors, and two news agendas.

The Telegraph's front page on HS2 cuts got national attention

Since taken over as Editor of the Sheffield Telegraph in March I have been proud to bring in many new features. We have launched our Park Life supplement, all you need for the weekend with a special focus, celebrating Sheffield’s great outdoors.

We also started our first campaign, to help feed families in Sheffield, with the S6 Foodbank.

Our stories have attracted national attention, from a video on tonnes of litter being left in Endcliffe Park which went viral around the world, to our striking front page on the cuts to HS2 in the north which was highlighted by Radio Four and Politics Live, reaching 85,000 people on Twitter alone.

Telegraph coverage has helped stop the closure of a recycling centre, it has highlighted the tireless work of communities, it has revealed just where your money is being spent, and how, it has supported independent businesses.

This year the Sheffield Telegraph has increased its climate change coverage - as well as bringing in new supplements, campaigns, columnists, a book club and more

New columnists, an increase in climate change coverage and health pages have also been part of our new look, while high value competitions and our exclusive book club gives readers more value for their money. And our recent John Lewis debate showed the value of an active local press by bringing together city leaders and ordinary people, while we have also held a coffee morning to meet and treat our readers.

We have exciting plans to do more – much more – next year. And you can help us do it, together.

