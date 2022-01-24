Sheffield's Steel City Rangers Under 15s football club voted to receive cash donation

Steel City Rangers Under 15s voted by Sheffield shoppers to receive a cash donation

Jack’s supermarket launched its Jack’s Supports scheme to donate proceeds from the sale of carrier bags to local good causes voted for by its customers.

For the past three months shoppers at Jack’s Sheffield have been voting for causes including Acres Hill Community Primary School, Parson Cross Initiative (Projects), Roundabout Limited with Steel City Rangers securing the donation.

All four charities received £250 for taking part, and Steel City Rangers Under 15s were given an additional £500.

Ann Moore, of Steel City Rangers FC, said: “As a locally based grassroots football team, alternate forms of fundraising to help clubs survive is increasingly welcome and we cannot thank Jacks enough for supporting the local community.”

To continue with the initiative, the voting is now open in store for four new charities, who are each eligible for Jack’s Supports funding:

Depaul UK – Youth homeless charity working with local young people 16-25

Shelter – Shelter prevents rough sleeping homelessness and unsafe, unstable or overcrowded housing across Sheffield

St Patrick’s Catholic Voluntary Academy – St Patricks is a rich and diverse learning community where achievements and success go hand in hand

Westwood 2015 Limited – Westwood 2015 is a volunteer run local charity working to support/prevent families in need & isolated older people becoming further socially excluded by running creative activities

As with the previous round, each participant has been given a £250 donation, and the charity with the most votes at the end of March will receive an additional £500.

To vote for the charity you think deserves the funding simply visit the Jack’s supermarket on Kilner Way, and select your favourite using the Jack’s Supports podium at the front of the store.

Daniel Saragea, Jack’s Sheffield store manager, said: “We launched Jack’s Supports to give something back to the local communities that have supported us since our launch. Each of the charities involved in the scheme do fantastic work in the local area, and we’re delighted that we are in a position to be able to offer our support.”