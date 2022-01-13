Sheffield's St Luke's Home Run is back for 2022

St Luke's Home Run

The St Luke’s Community Nurses each travel an average of 13 miles every two days to reach patients and provide support to families in homes across Sheffield.

And that’s exactly the distance St Luke’s is now asking friends and supporters to replicate in Home Run, the charity’s February virtual fundraising event.

The challenge is simple – just run 13 miles throughout February and help raise vital funds to help St Luke’s continue caring for hundreds of people across Sheffield, in their own homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regular runners might go the full distance in one run, others might spread the distance over a few days with shorter runs or even walks, making it the ideal event for people of all ages and all abilities.

However the challenge is completed though, the sponsorship money raised will make a huge difference to people across Sheffield who have been diagnosed with a terminal illness.

“Throughout the pandemic, many people have discovered a new love of running, walking and outdoor exercise,” said St Luke’s fundraising account manager Matthew Sheridan.

“Take on our Home Run to have some fun, set yourself a goal and raise much needed money for our patient care.

“For many of our patients, home is where they want to be cared for as it provides familiarity, comfort and reassurance.

“Our care reaches people across the city, allowing us to give specialist palliative and end of life care to people in their own homes.

“The difference our community care makes can be anything from helping with pain relief and stabilising medications to delivering tailored food parcels and helping patients to build their strength and feel as well as possible, to help them enjoy precious time with family and friends.

“All of our care and support is without charge to those who need it but with government funding covering just 25 per cent of our running costs, we rely on sponsorship money from events like the Home Run to help us raise the remaining £7 million needed each year.”

The aim is that runners will plot their own routes, set their own schedules – following all current government Coronavirus social distancing guidelines – and have completed the challenge by the end of February.

“So get running!” said Matthew. “ Complete the challenge, get all your sponsorship money collected, then sit back and wait for your medal!”