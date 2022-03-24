Olga is the story of a talented teenage gymnast from Ukraine who is exiled in Switzerland but dreams of Olympic Gold.

The multi-award-winning drama by Elie Grappe explores how teenager Olga tries to fit in with her new team at her new home – but as she prepares to compete at the European Championships, the Ukrainian people stage a revolution.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New, Powerful Ukrainian film - Olga - will be shown in Sheffield this weekend to raise money for the victims of the war.

Can Olga reconcile her dreams of Olympic Gold with history unfolding in her home country?

Sheffield’s Showroom cinema has partnered with 606 Distribution and BFI to organise this charity showing of Olga. A percentage of every ticket sold for the event will be donated to support Ukrainian victims of the war via the Disasters Emergency Committee.

Rose Butler, Showroom’s programme manager, said: “We feel it’s really important to show our support for the people of Ukraine by putting on this film. It’s a small gesture, but we hope people will come to see the film and in turn help raise money for people affected by this war.

“What’s more, Olga is a fantastic film in its own right. We’d be showing it at Showroom even if the context were different. It has the power to unite and inspire people – both with respect to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and also because it is a tale of somebody battling the odds to achieve their dreams.

Sheffield's Showroom cinema will screen Olga - a brand new powerful Ukrainian film - to raise money for the Ukraine victims of war.

“We hope people will come to support Olga at this poignant time.”