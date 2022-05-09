The former Gogglebox star, who is a regular on Radio 2 and on Channel 4 programme Steph’s Packed Lunch, donated her winnings from the show to Sheffield-based Baby Basics, which supports new families who are struggling financially.

Kate, who grew up in Walkley, Sheffield, and worked as an RE teacher at Ecclesfield School and Yewlands School before finding fame, appeared alongside ex-EastEnders actor Shane Richie and Celebs Go Dating star Tom Read Wilson on the celebrity version of Tipping Point, which aired on Sunday, May 8.

The Rev Kate Bottley won £800 for Sheffield charity Baby Basics on ITV gameshow Tipping Point: Lucky Stars (pic: RDF Television)

Unfortunately she was the first to go out on the episode, which was won by Tom Read Wilson, but she still managed to accumulate £800 for Baby Basics.