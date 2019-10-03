Sheffield's popular Percy Pud 10k set to open for entries
Sheffield’s popular Percy Pud 10k race will open for entries this weekend.
The race, which takes in a picturesque route around Loxley and Damflask Reservoir, is in its 27th year.
Read More
It started in 1983 with 600 entrants and has grown annually welcoming 3000 competitors last year.
The 2018 edition sold out within a few hours and runners keen to take part in this year’s race are being urged to get in there early to make sure they get a place.
Entries will open on Sunday, October 6, at 5pm. You can book your place online at https://www.entryhub.co.uk/2019-percy-pud-10k
The race itself will take place on Sunday, December 1, at 9.30am.
All finishers will receive a Christmas pudding and Percy Pud beanie hat.
Anyone who needs added inspiration to take part can watch Eilish McColgan, who won last year’s ladies race, compete in the 5,000 metres final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha on Saturday night.