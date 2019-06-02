Sheffield's 'oldest' Normandy hero celebrates 99th birthday
Sheffield’s ‘oldest’ Normandy hero celebrated his 99th birthday in style before heading to France for the 75th anniversary commemorations.
Cyril Elliott, of Wincobank, who landed on Sword Beach, is believed to be the oldest surviving veteran from the city to have taken part in the Normandy invasion.
He joined fellow members of the Normandy Veterans Association at Farm Road Sports & Social Club, just outside the city centre, to celebrate his big day on Friday.
Graham Askham, secretary of the association’s Sheffield branch, said: “It was a lovely day. We celebrated with fish and chips, cake and Champagne.
“Cyril even entertained the younger ladies with a rendition of Lili Marleen, which was sung by troops during the Second World War, and we told him we wanted to see him back next year for his 100th birthday.
“He set off the next day to be in Normandy for the commemorations, which isn’t bad going for a 99-year-old, who we believe is the oldest surviving Normandy veteran in Sheffield.”
Cyril was a member of the Royal Army Service Corps and provided the bridges needed to liberate Europe. He did not land on D-Day itself, June 6, 1944, but about a week later.