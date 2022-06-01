Sheffield's Merrychef wins Welbilt 2021 Site Excellence Award

Merrychef has been given the Welbilt 2021 Site Excellence Award which was judged across five categories of safety, quality, delivery, productivity, and cost.
The 263 strong Sheffield team not only excelled in productivity, operational cost management, and delivery performance, but also managed to increase production output by a staggering 92 per cent.
Welbilt is a leading provider of commercial kitchen equipment and solutions. It has a portfolio of over 12 globally recognised brands, from fryers to combinations ovens.
Colin Lacey, VP and managing director of Merrychef was proud to accept the award on behalf of his team: “It’s fantastic to receive such a prestigious award and acknowledgement that despite the challenges faced from the coronavirus pandemic, Sheffield was able to maintain – and even raise our already premium, manufacturing standards! I’m incredibly grateful to the team here at Sheffield, and this award is evidence of their hard work and dedication.”
Lee Wichlacz, GVP and managing director Americas, and Phil Dei Dolori, GVP and managing director APAC & EMEA, toured the Sheffield factory and met the teams before presenting Colin with the award.
Lee Wichlacz commented on Sheffield’s success: “In light of the supply chain and operational challenges we endured in 2021, I am very proud of the many accomplishments that were made at our sites across the globe.
"We demonstrated agility and flexibility in response to historically high customer demand. I want to say thank you to each of our Operations Teams for a great 2021, and a huge congratulations to the team at Sheffield for winning the Site Excellence Award.”