Sheffield's Merrychef wins Welbilt 2021 Site Excellence Award

Merrychef has been given the Welbilt 2021 Site Excellence Award which was judged across five categories of safety, quality, delivery, productivity, and cost.

The 263 strong Sheffield team not only excelled in productivity, operational cost management, and delivery performance, but also managed to increase production output by a staggering 92 per cent.

Welbilt is a leading provider of commercial kitchen equipment and solutions. It has a portfolio of over 12 globally recognised brands, from fryers to combinations ovens.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Wichlacz and Phil Dei Dolori present Colin Lacey with the award

Colin Lacey, VP and managing director of Merrychef was proud to accept the award on behalf of his team: “It’s fantastic to receive such a prestigious award and acknowledgement that despite the challenges faced from the coronavirus pandemic, Sheffield was able to maintain – and even raise our already premium, manufacturing standards! I’m incredibly grateful to the team here at Sheffield, and this award is evidence of their hard work and dedication.”

Lee Wichlacz, GVP and managing director Americas, and Phil Dei Dolori, GVP and managing director APAC & EMEA, toured the Sheffield factory and met the teams before presenting Colin with the award.

Lee Wichlacz commented on Sheffield’s success: “In light of the supply chain and operational challenges we endured in 2021, I am very proud of the many accomplishments that were made at our sites across the globe.