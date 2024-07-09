Sheffield's Matt Fitzpatrick 'confused' by Euro 2024 coverage, ahead of semi-finals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As a Sheffield United fan, golfer Matt Fitzpatrick knows about the ups and downs of football.

The 2022 US Open winner, who used to play soccer for Hallam Rangers in the Sheffield Junior Sunday League, doesn't claim to be an expert on the beautiful game.

But a post he made on X certainly chimed with thousands, possibly millions, of other England football followers.

Matt, aged 29, took to social media after England's latest, not-altogether convincing display; their penalty shoot-out win over Switzerland.

The win ensured England went through to the Euro 2024 semi finals - they play the Netherlands on Wednesday evening (8pm).

But the qualifier was another difficult watch for many Three Lions fans, whatever the BBC panel had to say in the immediate aftermath.

The former Tapton School pupil tweeted: "I’m a professional golfer so don’t know too much about football compared to the pundits... but I’m confused… was I watching a different game there... more of the same, no?"

It did indeed seem to many that the BBC's Gary Lineker led-team had been gushing in praise, despite the fact England had again failed to impress before the spot kicks.

The Daily Telegraph pointed to the "bizarrely rose-tinted" spin the panel had put on the quarter final victory.

It was almost as if the pundits were trying to shake off views that they had previously been too negative.

Matt's online observation was welcomed by others. One person used a golfing analogy to snipe at the England manager: "Just more evidence that Gareth Southgate lays up on a Par 3."

Another wrote: "They are gaslighting England fans...Trying to convince everyone England have been excellent is wild."

Other contributions included:

* "The (BBC) Half Time assessment was next level blue sky thinking. They waxed lyrical about a half with zero shots on target.

* Mugging us off as usual on @BBCSport

* Switzerland are 41st in the world! It’s like Man City Playing QPR we should be streets ahead! I’ve backed Gareth, but this is awful!

* Spot on with that match report Matt. Am guessing the suits in BBC had a word with Lineker and co. Nowadays nobody is allowed to ‘tell it like it is.’ Obviously some footballers were offended by having a bad ‘appraisal’ after previous matches.

However, one poster rebuked the golfer: "I’m a big fan Matt, but maybe stick to golf after this tweet. We won against a very good Swiss team who easily knocked the Italians out."

Whichever way you see it, all will be forgotten if England beat the Dutch to go through to the finals!