But legendary Sheffield fundraiser John ‘the man with the pram’ Burkhill is back for his famous Christmas Day walk this year, saying its return means the world to him.

John is still working tirelessly to reach the ‘magic million’ for Macmillan Cancer Support as his ongoing fundraising edges ever closer to £1million, but will be giving hugs and high fives a miss on his route on December 25.

He will start out at the National Garden Scheme Macmillan Unit at Chesterfield Royal Hospital at 8am on Christmas Day and will finish at Northern General Hospital’s Macmillan Palliative Care Unit.

Both provide services for cancer patients.

John, aged 82, from Handsworth, said he was delighted to be back out and about in his quest to raise £1million for Macmillan Cancer Support.

He said: “After sadly missing out last year, I can’t wait to be back out and about on Christmas Day.

"Of course, I will be keeping socially distanced and sadly won’t be giving out high fives or hugs and handshakes, but it’s great to get back out and do my very special Christmas Day walk and still be able to say ‘hello’ to everyone really means the world to me.

He will arrive in Sheffield along Chesterfield Road South, heading along Meadowhead, Chesterfield Road, London Road, Queens Road, Bramall Lane, Eyre Street, The Moor, Fargate, Wicker, Spital Hill, Burngreave Road and Barnsley Road

Hannah Lumb-Smith, Macmillan’s relationship fundraising manager, added: “It is fantastic that John is able to undertake his Christmas Day walk and help raise funds for people living with cancer.

"Times are tough at the minute, but they are even tougher for those who have had a cancer diagnosis, which is why John is so determined to reach that one-million-pound mark.

"It will be wonderful to see that green wig and giant foam hand waving as he takes to the streets of Sheffield once more on Christmas Day.”

John lost his daughter, Karen, when she died suddenly in 1991, and later tragically lost his wife June to cancer. Since then, he has raised thousands to support Macmillan.