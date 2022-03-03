Councillor Gail Smith is planning to complete the skydive tomorrow, Friday, March 4, to boost funds for three charities she is supporting during her time in office – Sheffield Hospitals Charity, Sheffield Salvation Army and Friends of Hi5s, which is a youth group for young people with learning disabilities.

She has set up a fundraising page, where more than £1,600 has been pledged.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield's Lord Mayor, Councillor Gail Smith, is planning a sponsored skydive tomorrow

Coun Smith said: “My reason for doing this skydive with my friends and family, is to raise funds for the three very special charities, I am supporting during my time as Lord Mayor.

“These are the Sheffield Hospitals Charity, Sheffield Salvation Army and Friends of Hi5s, who all do such amazing work around Sheffield and the wider region.

“Please take a moment to make a donation, to help me support and say thank you to these amazing and inspirational charities.”

She added: “All funds from this skydive will go to the Lord Mayor of Sheffield Charity. The monies from which will then be shared with the three charities at the end of my term in office.”