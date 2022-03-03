Sheffield's Lord Mayor takes the plunge and organises sponsored skydive for charities
Sheffield’s Lord Mayor is set to take the plunge for three charities – by throwing herself out of a plane from 15,000ft.
Councillor Gail Smith is planning to complete the skydive tomorrow, Friday, March 4, to boost funds for three charities she is supporting during her time in office – Sheffield Hospitals Charity, Sheffield Salvation Army and Friends of Hi5s, which is a youth group for young people with learning disabilities.
She has set up a fundraising page, where more than £1,600 has been pledged.
Coun Smith said: “My reason for doing this skydive with my friends and family, is to raise funds for the three very special charities, I am supporting during my time as Lord Mayor.
“These are the Sheffield Hospitals Charity, Sheffield Salvation Army and Friends of Hi5s, who all do such amazing work around Sheffield and the wider region.
“Please take a moment to make a donation, to help me support and say thank you to these amazing and inspirational charities.”