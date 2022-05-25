Complaints were made after community radio station Link FM aired the song ‘Still on Deen’ by Khaled Siddiq at 8.55am on April 14.

The track featured two uses of an offensive word that watchdog Ofcom ruled was inappropriate to play when children might be listening.

Picture of radio studio. Sheffield's Link FM was rapped by Ofcom for broadcasting a song with two instances of offensive language.

Link FM 96.7 – whose licence is held by the Pakistan Muslim Centre Sheffield and typically broadcasts devotional Islamic nasheeds in the morning slots – says it is ‘extremely apologetic’ for the incident.

A report released by Ofcom today (May 24) said the song had been saved into the music folder of a former presenter who had hosted a late night programme, and had not been played by the station in years.

On April 14, the Breakfast Show’s presenter, who went unnamed, was reportedly late.

“In haste to get started, [the presenter] had opened the wrong music folder and played the song in error,” the report reads.

“The Licensee said it had currently suspended the presenter from on air duties.”

The presenter said that they regretted and apologised for the broadcast of the track, but stated that “this track was played by me with innocence, and no malice”.

The station, which has around 2,500 listeners, further stated that it took its responsibilities “very seriously” and that it worked with a number of organisations that fight racism and prejudice.

Ofcom ruled that Link FM was in breach of rules for broadcasting offensive language when children are likely to be listening.

However, no sanctions were made as a result.

It comes after Link FM was fined £2,000 earlier this year for broadcasting an Islamic chant said to contain “Jihadi lyrics” that “incite violence”.

In its sanction decision document, Ofcom said it had decided against suspending the station’s licence, but expressed concern that the chant had been broadcast with the non Arabic-speaking presenter not knowing its meaning of the track’s lyrics.

The Pakistan Muslim Centre (PMC) “apologised wholeheartedly” for the incident.