In the 1-minute clip worth a whopping £6 million to create, the 2012 Olympic champion track and field athlete stars in the new 'Go All Out' campaign alongside other big names such as US Open winner Emma Raducanu and Engand midfielder Jack Grealish.

Fellow England men’s footballers Jordan Pickford, Mason Mount, Declan Rice, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin also appear, as does Fran Kirby of England Women.

Heptathlon gold medalist Katarina Johnson-Thompson, England rugby players Maro Itoje and Anthony Watson, and England Women's Harriet Millar-Mills are in the mix too, as are Grime artist Big Narstie and golfer Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Lewis Christmas advert: an alien features but Sheffield is alienated

The clip centres around a snowball fight, with Jordan throwing snowballs at Jack.

Maro then throws a snowball at teammate Anthony's car, and Andrew hits a snowball with his club, hitting Chelsea player Mason in the back before he falls down and forms snow angels on the floor.

Beckie Stanion, chief marketing officer at Sports Direct, said: “After the challenges the nation has faced over the past year, we’re excited to encourage everyone to Go All Out this Christmas - with the help of some of the country’s biggest sporting legends.

Retired Olympic champion and heptathlon gold medalist Jessica Ennis-Hill, who stars in the new Sports Direct Christmas advert, grew up in Sheffield in the Highfield area and attended Sharrow Primary School. She then went to King Ecgbert School in Dore, before going on to the University of Sheffield to study psychology. She was also part of the Sheffield City and Dearne Athletics Club. Picture by Getty Images

“From your TV screens to your smartphones, Go All Out is a truly integrated campaign that shows up consistently, and natively, across multiple channels.

"We partnered with TikTok on a gamified effect that is interactive, authentic and rooted in our social community.

"The result is an engaging experience that taps into Sports Direct’s playful persona and the creativity and fun that exists on the platform.”

“The new ad continues to celebrate our brand purpose; championing the legend in everyone, no matter how skilled you are.

"Whether you’re working on legs like Grealish, sprints like Jessica Ennis-Hill or backhands like Emma Raducanu - it’s time to shrug off the cold, step out and make this season your best one yet.”