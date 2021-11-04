Sheffield's Jessica Ennis-Hill stars with Jack Grealish in record-breaking £6m Sports Direct Christmas advert
Sports Direct has unveiled its 'most expensive Christmas 2021 advert ever' with an all star line-up, including Sheffield's own Jessica Ennis-Hill.
In the 1-minute clip worth a whopping £6 million to create, the 2012 Olympic champion track and field athlete stars in the new 'Go All Out' campaign alongside other big names such as US Open winner Emma Raducanu and Engand midfielder Jack Grealish.
Fellow England men’s footballers Jordan Pickford, Mason Mount, Declan Rice, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin also appear, as does Fran Kirby of England Women.
Heptathlon gold medalist Katarina Johnson-Thompson, England rugby players Maro Itoje and Anthony Watson, and England Women's Harriet Millar-Mills are in the mix too, as are Grime artist Big Narstie and golfer Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston.
The clip centres around a snowball fight, with Jordan throwing snowballs at Jack.
Maro then throws a snowball at teammate Anthony's car, and Andrew hits a snowball with his club, hitting Chelsea player Mason in the back before he falls down and forms snow angels on the floor.
Beckie Stanion, chief marketing officer at Sports Direct, said: “After the challenges the nation has faced over the past year, we’re excited to encourage everyone to Go All Out this Christmas - with the help of some of the country’s biggest sporting legends.
“From your TV screens to your smartphones, Go All Out is a truly integrated campaign that shows up consistently, and natively, across multiple channels.
"We partnered with TikTok on a gamified effect that is interactive, authentic and rooted in our social community.
"The result is an engaging experience that taps into Sports Direct’s playful persona and the creativity and fun that exists on the platform.”
“The new ad continues to celebrate our brand purpose; championing the legend in everyone, no matter how skilled you are.
"Whether you’re working on legs like Grealish, sprints like Jessica Ennis-Hill or backhands like Emma Raducanu - it’s time to shrug off the cold, step out and make this season your best one yet.”
The advert was developed by MOX, the London-based agency appointed last September to launch the sports retailer's debut Christmas advert.