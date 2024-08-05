Sheffield's Ian Theasby of plant-based duo 'BOSH!' joins World Vision and others at #EmptyPlates event

By Sam Bishop
Contributor
Published 5th Aug 2024, 15:34 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2024, 12:35 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Celebrities, activists, and chefs joined together at the end of July at an event outside Kings Cross Station in London, as a part of the #emptyplates initiative. This was organised by Hungry for Action, a coalition of international and UK organisations including World Vision, calling on governments to action a global plan to tackle the deepening crisis.

The campaign uses the idea of an empty plate to symbolise the reality for hundreds of millions of people who are going hungry in the world today. A global IPSOS study conducted across 16 countries around the world on behalf of World Vision last year found that more than one in five parents said their children had gone to bed hungry in the past month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Activists and members of the public could take photos with the plates and post on social media with the hashtag #emptyplates.

Attending was Ian Theasby, one half of BOSH!, a duo of English plant-based chefs from Sheffield. He joined the likes of Vince Kelly from Culinary Medicine UK and Bettina Campolucci Bordi of Bettina's Kitchen, focused around sustainable cooking.

Ian Theasby and Vince Kelly pose with #EmptyPlates outside Kings Cross Station.Ian Theasby and Vince Kelly pose with #EmptyPlates outside Kings Cross Station.
Ian Theasby and Vince Kelly pose with #EmptyPlates outside Kings Cross Station.

The campaign was timed to coincide with the release of the United Nations’ annual State of Food Insecurity and Nutrition in the World (SOFI) report, revealing the shocking fact that three quarters of a billion people faced hunger in 2023, equivalent to one in 11 globally.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“These empty plates represent the daily reality for hundreds of millions of people, from Gaza to Sudan, who are going hungry," as the campaign description explains. "We want to show the leaders of the world’s richest countries that people everywhere are outraged by hunger and malnutrition and want their governments to take urgent, coordinated action to stop it."

Related topics:CelebritiesSheffieldLondon

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice