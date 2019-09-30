Sheffield's FlyDSA Arena set to go cashless

FlyDSA Arena

Visitors to the arena will only be able to use the SIVLive App, chip and pin or contactless card payments at the catering stands inside the venue and when purchasing an on-the-day car park ticket from an attendant, as of October 1.

The SIVLive App will allow those attending events at the arena to pre-pay for their food and drink in advance, before collecting it from a number of 'pre-paid' lanes situated on the concourse.

The venue said it hopes visitors will soon see the benefit of quicker service and reduced waiting times at the catering stands and upon arrival to the FlyDSA Arena .

Should you have any further questions about our catering provision please email our catering team or if you are here at the Arena just ask to speak with our Duty Manager who work at every event.

Last month, Sheffield United announced that Bramall Lane will be “a fully cashless stadium for the duration of the 2019/20 season, meaning no cash will be accepted for food and drinks purchases inside the ground, in a bid to improve services times and hygiene too.

Simon Bailey, Marketing Manager at Sheffield Arena, said: “The move to cashless is one part of the Arena’s recent developments to innovate and improve to enhance customer experience.

“Our recent overhaul of the venues digital infrastructure has not only given customers free public access Wi-Fi capable of coping with 13,600 fans but also saw the launch of the venue app that allows customers to pre-pay for food and drink in advance which can then be collected from fast-track dedicated pick-up points around the venue.

“We now have a robust IT infrastructure that enables us to provide a cashless payment facility via card or venue App.

“This is being currently phased in and will be rolled out across the Arena’s catering stands and car parks from October 1.

“During our communication with customers we are assisting and answering any concerns of the move away from cash and during our trial period are already seeing significant uptake of card and App payments and hope that all customers will soon see the benefit of the quicker service and reduce waiting times we are able to offer at our catering stands and car parks as a result of this change.