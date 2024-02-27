Watch more of our videos on Shots!

DLA Piper’s move into Elshaw House will see one of the world’s largest law firms, and a key employer in the city, maintain its presence in Sheffield City Centre.

Fit out of the two-floors, as well as an adjoining private terrace on the top floor, will be completed in this spring. The space will span over 17,000 square feet in total.

Having reached completion last month, Elshaw House is the flagship office development within Heart of the City – the £470m mixed-use development scheme led by Sheffield City Council and its Strategic Development Partner, Queensberry.

L-R: Sean McClean (SCC); Richard Norman (DLA Piper); Cllr Ben Miskell (SCC)

Located on Carver Street, next to Pound’s Park, Elshaw House is the pinnacle of sustainability and will achieve a five-star BREEAM green energy rating, making it a key part of the Council’s green goals.

Additionally, Elshaw House has also recently achieved an ‘excellent’ five-star NABERS UK rating due to its lean design, providing a structure with 40% lower than average carbon usage. This places it in the top 1% of office buildings in the UK for energy efficiency.

Cllr Ben Miskell, chair of the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “We are thrilled that DLA Piper has signed a lease on Elshaw House. It is one of the world’s largest law firms. For such an established business to reaffirm its commitment to the city shows a real confidence in everything we’re doing to drive Sheffield forwards and continue growing our economy.

“Elshaw House represents the very best in office space and is delivering new headline rents for Sheffield. Alongside the world class Pound’s Park, Grosvenor House – home to HSBC and CMS – and Europe’s largest food hall, we’re creating a truly transformational new city centre district.”

Elshaw House

Andrew Davison, Project Direct at Queensberry, added:

“In our opinion, DLA Piper has secured the best office space in South Yorkshire, with unrivalled sustainability, location and employee wellbeing benefits. World class commercial spaces like this are helping to take Sheffield to the next level on the national stage.

“Interest in the other floors in Elshaw House is incredibly high and the ground floor retail and F&B spaces are also attracting potential occupants.”

Elshaw House has six ground floor units suitable for retail or food and drink venues, complementing the seven storeys of quality workspace above.

