Sheffield's Dan Walker gets 'dogging' trending in UK with NSFW typo in tweet about new show
A not-safe-for-work typo by Sheffield's Dan Walker left the nation in stitches today.
The former BBC Breakfast presenter was only trying to promote his upcoming Channel 5 Show ‘Digging for Treasure’ which debuted last night with an episode set in North Yorkshire.
Unfortunately, it only took one errant keystroke to send the conversation into the gutter.
The Sheffield presenter posted a photo of himself and co-presenters Michaela Strachan and Raksha Dave – only to caption it with:
"Fantastic response to Dogging For Treasure last night and great figures!”The bawdy error left the nation in stitches and sent ‘Dogging’ to to top of trending on Twitter in the UK.
For those with more innocent minds, ‘dogging’ is the practice of consensually watching people have sex in public places.
In context, the rest of the tweet is even worse.
"Thanks for watching and for the feedback. We are filming again today – with a little less clapping – and celebrating with a snack of choice.
"See you next Friday at 9!”
It made Dan’s new easygoing archaeology evening show sound like something much filthier than digging trenches, and, naturally, fans piled on.
“Doing what for treasure, Dan?” jibed Tom Hall.
"I thought you were a good Christian?” said Mark Welburn.
"DIGGING DIGGING DIGGING,” tweeted Dan very shortly after, who has left the original gaff online for others to enjoy.
"Getting ‘dogging’ to the top of trending on Twitter has got to be a career low,” he joked in a follow up tweet.
Digging For Treasure airs on Channel 5 at 9pm on Fridays.