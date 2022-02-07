A team of costumed performers danced through the streets yesterday, accompanied by drums and cymbals, to welcome the 2022 Year of the Tiger for Chinese New Year.

The Lion stopped at the doors of Chinese businesses asking for permission to come in before devouring whole lettuces and dancing for customers.

The performers, made up of the Sheffield Chinese Lion Dance Team, wound their way through the streets for two hours from the City Hall to London Road.

The Lion stops outside ALS Gongcha on Eyre Street.

It comes five days into the celebrations for the Chinese New Year, which kicked off on February 1 with fireworks displays across the city.

Chinese New Year is calculated according to the lunar calendar, meaning it changes each year, but it still always falls in January or February and this year is on February 1.